Suffolk emergency services were alerted to a fire in a prison cell this morning.

Police and fire were called to attend HMP Highpoint in Stradishall, near Newmarket, at 11.23am.

This came after a report of a fire in a cell within the category C prison.

HMP highpoint prison. Pictured: Mecha Morton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service alerted two fire crews from Haverhill and one from Wickhambrook, but they were stood down at 11.42am with no action taken.

Suffolk Police said they did not need to assist in the incident.