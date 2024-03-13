Emergency services attended a fire involving two cars behind a petrol station yesterday.

The incident was at about 3.30pm in a lay-by in Heath Road, near Newmarket, which is behind the BP garage on the A14 eastbound.

The petrol station was the site of a large blaze at its pumps on Sunday which left two people requiring hospital treatment.

Heath Road, near Newmarket, behind the BP garage on the A14 eastbound, where emergency services were called to a fire involving two vehicles yesterday. Picture: Google Maps

The fire service attended and made the scene safe, with police called in case the fire was suspicious.

There were no obvious signs of what started the fire.

A Peugeot and a Citroen were involved.

The ambulance service was called but not required.

The incident was dealt with by 4.22pm.