Lane closed on A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue in Newmarket after crash
Published: 12:00, 11 March 2021
| Updated: 12:09, 11 March 2021
Emergency services are on the scene of a serious crash in Newmarket.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue at around 10.30am following reports of a car having flipped on to its roof.
The road remains open, with workmen directing traffic, but the Newmarket-bound lane is closed.
Suffolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.
More to follow.
