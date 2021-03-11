Emergency services are on the scene of a serious crash in Newmarket.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue at around 10.30am following reports of a car having flipped on to its roof.

The road remains open, with workmen directing traffic, but the Newmarket-bound lane is closed.

Suffolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow.

