Empty offices in a village will be used to provide a Sunday church service after planning was given the go-ahead.

Allwood Associates' plans for the offices at Swan Lane Business Park, in Exning, near Newmarket, were brought before West Suffolk councillors earlier today.

The application, which would allow for services by the City of Faith Church, followed a similar planning bid rejected by the council in March last year to fully turn the offices into a church.

Swan Lane Business Park, in Exning, near Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

The renewed bid sought to preserve employment at the site for up to 10 workers during the week, while allowing for public worship on Sundays between 9.30am and 2pm.

Services would include a prayer session, bible studies, live praise and worship, preaching and refreshments.

Exning Parish Council raised concerns, however, over noise, poor parking provision and the suitability of the site for worship.

Cllr Bodek Grzech, of the parish council, said: "Exning already has four places of worship, and there is no evidence of demand for another — it creates duplication without justification.

"This application appears to be driven by parties external to the village with no clear benefit to the local community, instead bringing only disruption, safety issues and environmental harm."

Edward Clarke, the agent, said the site would continue to deliver employment benefits throughout the week.

He said the offices, which were marketed between June 2022 and September 2023, had only resulted in one viewing, from the new proposed tenant.

Mr Clarke said: "The proposal is not a loss of employment space but rather a balanced and beneficial re-use of a building that has been empty and unoccupied for more than three years."

The church, which has been operating temporarily from Studlands Park Sports and Social Club, in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, must leave the premises soon, he said.

Although some councillors reiterated some of the concerns, the planning officer said he was confident the site had more than enough spaces to accommodate the new use.

A condition sought to address concerns over noise by not allowing music to exceed 55 decibels for over 15 minutes at a time.

The plans were approved with 12 votes for and two against, subject to conditions.