A historic property in the centre of Burwell is due to go under the auctioneer’s hammer on Wednesday.

The former Hurrell family butchers premises in the High Street finally shut up shop in October last year after serving the people of Burwell for about 100 years, while the family’s butchery business goes back even longer.

The most recent proprietor, Henry Hurrell, said he had been privileged to have the support of so many customers locally and from afar.

The property, which stands on a plot of just over a quarter of an acre, includes a three-bedroom house needing full refurbishment and a number of outbuildings set around a central yard.

The site has planning permission for two three-bedroom homes and has a pre-sale estimate of £450,000 to £550,000.

The online auction will be held from 2pm on Wednesday, March 8, at www.cheffins.co.uk

Also for sale on that day will be a large industrial property on Minton Enterprise Park, in Newmarket, which has a ground floor area of 4,32sqft with a mezzanine of a furtrher 2,070sqft. The guide price is £ £300,000 freehold.