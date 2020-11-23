Councillors have decided to stop funding the police officer that the town council has been paying to patrol Newmarket.

The current agreement with Suffolk Police runs out in March next year and, if the decision made by members of the town council’s finance and policy committee is ratified today, it will not be renewed, saving the council around £34,000 a year.

Cllr Chris O’Neill said: “I think it was an experiment that was worthwhile but I have concerns over the contract.”

Cllr Rachel Hood and Cllr Andy Drummond with the town's PCSO Rachel Darvill when she started work in March 2019.

He said one of the reasons the council had wanted a police officer regularly patrolling the town was to deal with illegal parking, but the introduction of civil parking enforcement meant that was now being dealt with by traffic wardens. He also criticised police for the ‘lack of support’ given to the council when it was trying to deal with vandalism and anti-social behaviour at The Severals pavilion, which resulted in the authority having to spend thousands of pounds in security measures, including the installation of shutters.

Concerns were also raised that regular meetings the council had been promised by the police authority to determine the priorities for the officer it was funding, had never taken place.

“Because of the lack of the support from the police, and the PCSO, we should not renew the contract,” he said.

PCSO Rachel Darvill - Newmarket town council funded PSCO(43194235)

It was four years ago that the town council first agreed to fund a community support officer, an idea that had been dismissed by the authority a decade before.

The move came in the wake of the closure of Newmarket police station’s front desk, which sparked residents’ concerns over officer visibility in the town.

Cllr Andy Drummond, who was then town mayor, described it as ‘one of the most important decisions the council has ever made’. It was in April of last year that council-funded PCSO Rachel Darvill finally went on the beat.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket