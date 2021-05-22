A charity campaign led by a Guinness World Record holder has raised a staggering £225,000 to help care for hundreds of children with brain tumours.

Ben Blowes, from Gazeley near Newmarket, a well-known local endurance athlete, who once completed the London Marathon with a tumble dryer on his back, ran 31 marathons in 31 days in December last year as part of the Tom’s Trust’s 31 Stars campaign.

Each day, 49-year-old Ben ran for a different child supported by the charity. The money raised will go towards the vital provision of psychological and mental health care for children with brain tumours.

Ben Blowes whose marathon effort has helped raised £225,000 for children with brain tumours

With an original target of £31,000, the campaign can provide support for 225 children with brain tumours and up to 675 family members for the next year - more than seven times the number of families it was set out to help.

The Tom's Trust charity was set up by husband and wife Andrew and Deborah Whiteley and was named after their son Tom, who died aged nine in 2010, a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“After meeting Debs a few years ago and hearing her talk about her son Tom and the changes that she wanted to make in his name, I knew that I had to do something to help. Every painful step I took in December will help to support a child and their family and as a father myself, it was important to me to try to help as best I could.

“It was a daunting challenge, which I wouldn’t have been able to attempt without the support of my family and the fantastic team behind the campaign,” said Ben.

As a Pride of Britain nominee and Guinness World Record holder, Ben has faced many running and fitness challenges in his time, including reaching the semi-final of Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week season 2, but none required as much grit, stamina and endurance as his marathon challenge.

Despite becoming injured early on and completing one race on crutches, Ben powered through to run the rest, all while continuing to do his full time job outside of the challenge. He crossed the finish line in Newmarket with his two sons Spencer and Joel at his side.

And he received support from all over the country. The biotech company, Novacyt, donated the final £25,000 to the cause, while 11-year-old Freddie Mann from Gosforth, Newcastle, raised more than £5,000 by running 4km every day of the challenge.

Debs Whiteley, Tom’s Trust co-founder, said: “I was absolutely blown away by the support that Ben’s epic challenge received and so grateful for the support that he showed to us. It was wonderful to be able to champion the children that we support and really allow people to understand what real-life heroes these families are through their stories.

“It was a very emotional campaign but one that was about so much positive change, it was an honour to be a part of it and we’re thrilled that so much money has been raised to help so many children.”

Brain tumours account for one out of four childhood cancers and are the second most common type of cancer in children.

Anyone who wishes to support Tom’s Trust, or take part in their own fundraising challenge, can go to

www.tomstrust.org.uk

