Engineers were called to a smell of gas at a flat block earlier today.

Residents at St David Flats in Icewell Hill, Newmarket, reported the odour to Suffolk Fire and Rescue, with staff from Cadent sent to the scene.

Engineers discovered the smell was emanating from a faulty boiler in one of the flats.

St David Flats, in Icewell Hill, Newmarket, where Cadent engineers were called to a smell of gas earlier today. Picture: Google Maps

They assisted making the scene safe and locked it off, recommending to the resident to book a boiler appointment.