The Environment Agency is investigating the possibility that red effluent from a sewer could have turned a Suffolk waterway crimson.

The agency has received multiple reports of a red substance in the chalk stream just off Studlands Park Avenue, in Newmarket.

It said the issue appeared to be coming from an an Anglian Water Services (AWS) Surface Water sewer.

Picture: Becky Lovell

Picture: Becky Lovell

A spokesperson said: “Our environment officers attended the watercourse this morning, which still appears red in colour.

“There is currently no evidence of any impacts to wildlife from the red-coloured substance in the ditch.

“The red effluent appears to have been discharged from an Anglian Water Services (AWS) Surface Water sewer, which discharges surface and rainwater run-off from the Victoria Road and Studland’s Park area.

Picture: Becky Lovell

“We have contacted Anglian Water Services about this incident and we will be attending the site today to assist with our investigations into the source of the red effluent in the watercourse.”

The agency is urging people to report any incidents to its hotline at 0800 807060.