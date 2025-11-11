A Newmarket equine physiotherapist has been recognised with two national awards recognising her excellence in musculoskeletal therapy and an outstanding achievement award in equine hydrotherapy.

Grainne Ní Chaba Byrne, founder of Newmarket Equine Physiotherapy received the awards, for which she was nominated by the public, from the Institute of Registered Veterinary and Animal Physiotherapists (IRVAP) , a UK professional body for qualified animal therapy practitioners.

“Huge thanks to everyone who nominated me,” she said. “These awards mean so much to me as a Newmarket-based therapist; I’m truly humbled and grateful to my wonderful horses and clients for their continued trust and support.”

Equine physiotherapist Grainne Ni Chaba-Byrne working with one of her thoroughbred patients

Grainne provides a mobile service based in Newmarket and has more than 25 years’ clinical practice along with over three decades of racing experience working with eminent trainers including Classic winning Irish trainers Dermot Weld and John Oxx, and Noel Chance and US-based Niall Brennan (USA).

Her career began with formal training in the UK in animal therapy and international study in the USA in equine sports massage qualifying in 1999.

She then returned to Ireland setting up Curragh Animal Therapy in 2000 where she worked with horses including Florida Pearl who won a record four Irish Hennessy Gold Cups for trainer Willie Mullins.

After eight years she back in the UK where she was appointed equine hydrotherapist at the newly launched equine hydrotherapy centre at Moulton College in Northampton and then following an offer to work for trainer Ed Dunlop as resident physiotherapist Grainne moved to Newmarket, fulfilling a lifetime dream to work in the unique racing town.

And she was fortunate to hit a golden era at La Grange stables where she had the opportunity to work with globetrotting stars such as Snow Fairy and Red Cadeaux.

In 2012 she launched her own practice Newmarket Equine Physiotherapy and, as well as handling a busy caseload, she is currently completing the inaugural level six course in equine hydrotherapy with Veterinary Therapy Education (VETHED).