An estate agent is celebrating 20 years of business, having had a home in Newmarket since the company was launched.

Morris Armitage, is situated in The Avenue in Newmarket, having moved from a smaller Newmarket office seven years ago.

It also has other branches in Burwell, Cambridge and Downham Market and has consistently grown in size over the past two decades.

Morris Armitage team members at their Newmarket office

A spokesperson for the business said: “As the business expanded, we needed larger premises and were fortunate that this beautiful, historic building in the heart of Newmarket was available to us.

“The business was born in our Downham Market offices where James Armitage continues to lead the agency, with joint director, Simon Morris, running the Newmarket branch.

“We have gone from strength to strength. The last two years have been exceptionally busy and we’re lucky to have a highly experienced team who have taken it all in their stride, making sure that all our clients receive the high levels of service they are used to receiving.

“Being an independent agent we have the flexibility to adapt to suit our local market. Our teams are made up of local people who all have excellent knowledge of the area they work in, along with a vast amount of experience within the property sector.

“Our teams are all long serving within the company so we are well known for our superb local knowledge and our friendly and hard working team who always have our clients as their priority.

“This is noticeable with the relationships we have built over the years and the loyalty we receive from our clients.”

The Morris Armitage team is led by co-founders Simon Morris and James Armitage, who work closely alongside their teams on a day-to-day basis.

The estate agents working in the company’s Newmarket offices have more than 100 years of experience within its team of 11.

All of Morris Armitage’s employees will be spending a day at Newmarket races to celebrate the milestone, and there are plans to set up an annual charity fund-raiser in the town.