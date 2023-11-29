A Suffolk town’s residents have been shocked and saddened following the discovery of a woman’s body at a home with a murder investigation now underway.

Police entered a property in Exning Road, Newmarket, at 9.55am yesterday and discovered the body of a woman in her 40s, who was declared dead at the scene.

Two men, a 47-year-old and a 38-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A 58-year-old woman who wished to not be named and lives a few doors down from where the incident happened, knew the family by sight.

She said: “It’s a bit scary. I was here when the police pulled up, it’s all been very weird and everybody is so shocked.”

“I keep thinking about her and her children. It makes you very wary and I can’t think of anything worse really.

“A next door neighbour was returning to her own house with her three children, but she had to take them away because it was too much, and they went to a family member’s house instead.”

A 30-year-old man, who is new to the area and lives along Exning Road, said: “We didn’t know what was going on until detectives arrived at the door.

“We were completely oblivious to what happened and it’s so surprising to hear what’s happened.”

“We’re quite upset, especially as she was only seven doors away, it all feels quite surreal.”

Two police cordons remain at the front and back of the house as the police continue their inquiries.

A resident who lives on the other side of the road, said: “I’m just a bit shocked and it’s of course very unexpected.

“I’ve seen her around and she had children, so it’s a really sad thing to see.

“They had happy birthday banners on their door a couple weeks ago as well.”

Ben, 27, added: “It’s very worrying and I never expected something like this to happen.

“Having the police presence on the street is nice to have now.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information that could help the inquiry, are asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference 37/68826/23.

Police have given no indication on when they are likely to name the woman.