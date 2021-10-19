A former jockey has been found guilty of attacking his ex-girlfriend in her Newmarket home.

Adrian McCarthy, 42, and formerly of Newmarket was convicted of assault by Suffolk Magistrates following a trial in Ipswich yesterday.

During the trial, the court heard evidence from victim Emily Massam, who had been dating McCarthy for around seven months before the incident on June 14 of this year.

She described how McCarthy had punched her in the face, knocking her to floor, before kicking her several times.

McCarthy, who denied the charge, claimed that it was he who had been punched by Miss Massam at least ten or twelve times in the hallway of her home.

Molly Palmer, a friend of Miss Massam's, told the court that McCarthy's breath and clothing had smelled of alcohol when she arrived at the house and that upon seeing her, McCarthy had helped Miss Massam to her feet and said to Miss Palmer "We're fine. This is normal."

The magistrates heard that Miss Palmer had been alerted to the attack after Miss Massam called her on her mobile phone, which she then left on during the incident.

After deliberating for more than two hours, magistrates found McCarthy guilty.

They adjourned the hearing for a pre-sentence report to be completed. McCarthy was ordered to appear again on November 15 for sentencing.

He was granted bail on the conditions of not being able to contact Miss Massam, or to visit Park Lane in Newmarket, where she lives.

