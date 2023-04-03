A former National Hunt jockey who divides his time between the Far East and his home in Soham has published his first book.

A man of many talents, Alan ‘Scobie’ Coogan, 68, has made his living over the years as a horse whisperer, saddler and singer-songwriter.

He is also a renowned judge of koi carp, particularly in Japan where his knowledge of the fish has given him celebrity status.]

Alan ‘Scobie’ Coogan with copies of his debut novel The Watcherer. Picture: Mark Westley

“One thing I’ve never done is written a book, so I thought if I was going to do it, I’d better get on with it,” he said.

The result is The Watcherer, which goes on sale tomorrow, and it must be said that Coogan did not pick an easy option for the subject of his debut novel which is the ultimate fight between good and evil – and there is plenty of the latter to be found between its covers.

The theme takes the reader into an unspecified apocalyptic age, when hordes of devilish characters battle with each other and with the forces of good for control of the world.

The narrative would be well-suited to an online game or a drama like Game of Thrones, but curiously this story is not set in an imaginary world but in Newmarket, Ely and the surrounding areas including Cheveley, Stuntney and the fens, locations that Coogan knows well having lived in the area all his life.

It is home to Michael, who was abandoned as a baby on the doorstep of the Rev Brian Grogan, fictional rector of St Mary’s Church, in Newmarket, and to whom responsibility for saving the world and life as we know it will fall.

He must defeat the high command of the satanic Nephilim Yazidis and its foot soldiers who have aligned with the evil Peacock Angel bringing death, destruction and chaos in their wake.

When the endgame finally looms, the forces of good are led by the Iceni whose leader has been defender

of the faith for more than six

decades and bears more than a passing resemblance to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Headscarf, glasses and diminutive size gave her anonymity. Her devotion to duty unquestionable, a lifelong member of the Women’s Institute, still pouring the tea and dishing out the biscuits,” she waits with the congregation of the good in St Mary’s Church for the Yazidis and the devil to come and claim the spoils of war.

To have these shenanigans going on in such familiar settings can be disconcerting for a reader who knows the novel’s locations and I for one will never drive up Warren Hill again without imaging the walking dead emerging from the woodland at the top as Coogan builds us up for an exciting ending with a twist in the tail.

To discover what this is, the book can be purchased at £7.99 from olympiapublishers.com/book/the-watcherer or on Amazon.