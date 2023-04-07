The examination phase for Sunnica’s 2,500-acre solar farm project has now officially closed, with a three-month review set to now take place.

The review by the government’s examiners will then result in a recommendation report being filed with the Secretary of State, who will then make a final decision in late September.

Dr Catherine Judkins, chair of the Say No to Sunnica Community Action Group, said: “Extensive evidence has been submitted detailing the significant negative impacts on the landscape, on local wildlife (including rare and protected species), and on the local economy (particularly agricultural and racing industries).

“Communities have spoken about how much they value and enjoy living here and how access to the countryside benefits mental health and wellbeing.

“The lack of adequate safety measures for the huge lithium-ion battery storage plants has been raised (including potential non-compliance with policy).

“In addition, contrary to Sunnica’s claims that the scheme area is ‘96.2 per cent poor quality soil’, strong evidence has been presented that this is simply not true, as those living here observe every day.

Campaigners march against the Sunnica proposals

“A number of independent soil experts have offered the opinion that Sunnica’s soil assessments have not met the required guidelines.

“The examiners have also heard that Sunnica have still not clearly demonstrated that the scheme will be carbon neutral in its projected 40-year lifetime, as well as concerns over Sunnica’s funding, highways and a number of other plans.”

The examination period for the project, which spans the borders of West Suffolk and East Cambridgeshire and stretches approximately 15 miles from end-to-end, finished on March 28.

The three government examiners have heard and read objections from well over 1,000 interested parties during the most recent phase, including local residents, from the parish, district and county councils, who oppose the scheme.

They have also heard from various nature and heritage groups, as well as from the Say No to Sunnica community action group.

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, will receive the recommendation report at the end of June.

He will have three months to decide on the Sunnica proposal which, if approved, would see one of the largest solar farms in Europe built on Newmarket’s doorstep.