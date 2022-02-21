An excavation at a bronze age settlement which was found beneath the site of a proposed development has concluded after six months of archaeological work.

The settlement, which is situated at the site of This Land’s 350-home Newmarket Road development in Burwell, dates back to around 1,000BC and provided archaeologists from Oxford Archaeology East with numerous finds, including human skeletons, pottery, and post holes which give an indication of how structures were arranged.

More than 200 local visitors went to the site during a number of open days, with visits from the local primary school, archaeology groups, Burwell Museum, parish councillors and Burwell residents.

The dig uncovered two skeletons. (54893948)

The bronze age buildings were both round and rectangular in shape, with small and medium sized pits nearby which may have been used to dispose of animal bones, broken pottery, unwanted food remains and other goods.

Other pits were also used to store food and grains, keeping them cooler underground.

Louise Moan, Senior Project Manager at Oxford Archaeology East, said: “Several of the structures are forming parallel rows of posts, which could either be fence lines or drying racks. Having opened the area to the north and the trenches to the east, we are confident that we have uncovered the entire settlement.

“This has been a hugely rewarding dig and a fascinating insight into life 3,000 years ago.”

Commenting on the archaeological fieldwork, Brenda Kibblewhite, Head of Sales and Marketing of This Land, said: “It has been fascinating to see these exciting new discoveries and we are delighted with the team’s work at this historically significant site in Burwell. The open days have been very successful and we plan to provide an archival legacy for future generations to enjoy.”

The artefacts will be donated to Cambridgeshire County Council and made available for viewing.