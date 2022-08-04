Historic family photographs have been donated to Suffolk Archives’ Bury St Edmunds branch after their owner recognised people featured in the We Have To Move On exhibition at Newmarket’s National Horseracing Museum.

After seeing publicity for the exhibition, Claire Duncan, who lives in Bungay, contacted Suffolk Archives to explain that she had old photographs, inherited from her parents, which included some of the people in the display and which dated back to 1941.

The black and white pictures were taken in June 1941 by Mrs Duncan’s father, William Barton, who met Friedel Fanger here after she had come to Britain with her parents as a Jewish refugee during the war. The pair later married in William’s home village of Burwell.

Claire Duncan and Victoria Savoulidis.

Friedel worked in a refugee hostel in Cambridge, however it is not clear what the connection was with the Palace House Stables hostel in Newmarket, where the photos were taken.

Hannah Salisbury, community and learning officer (West Suffolk) at Suffolk Archives’ Bury St Edmunds branch, said: “Claire has kindly decided to gift the photos to Suffolk Archives, where they will be preserved for present and future generations.

“Her photographs add to the research we’ve been doing with the NHRM for the We Have to Move On project, over the last two years. These new photographs are the latest addition to the collection, and it’s great to put faces to some of the names which the project team have discovered.”

The photos were taken by Mrs Duncan's father in 1941. (58300089)

The photos were taken by Mrs Duncan's father in 1941.

The photos were taken by Mrs Duncan's father in 1941.

Mrs said: “I haven’t seen the exhibition yet, I’m hoping to soon and I know I’ll feel so proud that I was able to contribute to such an important story. I’d been wondering what to do with these photos, knowing that they would have meaning and importance, and shouldn’t just be sitting in an album unseen.

“I felt really glad that they will now be seen by future generations but also a little sad that they weren’t part of my family’s private photos anymore. My mother was also a German Jewish refugee who helped other refugees at the time, so it feels like a little bit of her is missing now. However she wouldn’t have been so sentimental.”

The We Have To Move On project team has researched and shared the stories of refugees who found a safe home in Newmarket after fleeing Nazi-occupied Europe. The exhibition runs until August 7. Visit www.suffolkarchives.co.uk/sharing-suffolk-stories/we-have-to-move-on/