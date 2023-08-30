A crime writer will host a tour in Newmarket later this year, where he will show off some of the places due to appear in his latest book.

Felix Francis, whose latest thriller No Reserve is set in the town, will host an event on October 5th.

During the tour, he will lead the way to several places that show up in the book, with locations such as The Gallops and Tattersalls Sales Ring being among the stops.

Felix Francis will host a tour in Newmarket. Picture: supplied

In addition, on the evening before the tour, the writer is due to give a talk on the book – his latest from the world of horse-riding.

Mr Francis promised the book would ‘explore the fascinating thoroughbred bloodstock auctions’, and feature ‘resourceful heroes, treacherous villains, pacy prose and compelling action’.

He will also be on hand to sign copies of the book.

Mr Francis is the son of crime writer and National Hunt jockey Dick Francis.

Tickets for the tour cost £90 per person, and include brunch and a signed complimentary copy of No Reserve.

The book signing starts at 7.30pm on 4 October at the National Horse Racing Museum, and tickets are £15 per person.