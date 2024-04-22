Greater Anglia is running additional services for racegoers attending Newmarket Races 2000 Guineas Day.

The services will run in addition to the normal timetable on on Saturday, May 4.

The services are:

Greater Anglia is running extra trains for Newmarket Races 2000 Guineas Day. Picture: Greater Anglia

• 10.10am Ipswich to Cambridge, calling at Stowmarket 10.21am , Bury St Edmunds 10.37am, Newmarket 10.56am and due to arrive in Cambridge at 11.24am.

• 11.57am Cambridge to Ipswich, calling at Dullingham 12.24pm, Newmarket 12.31pm, Bury St Edmunds 12.49pm, Stowmarket 1.05pm, Needham Market 1.10pm) and due to arrive in Ipswich at 1.21pm.

• 5.10pm Ipswich to Cambridge, calling at Stowmarket 5.21pm, Bury St Edmunds 5.37pm, Newmarket 5.56pm and due to arrive in Cambridge at 6.23pm.

• 6.57pm Cambridge to Ipswich, calling at Dullingham 7.24pm, Newmarket 7.31pm, Bury St Edmunds 7.49pm, Stowmarket 8.05pm, Needham Market 8.10pm and due to arrive in Ipswich at 8.20pm.

Newmarket Racecourse also operates a complimentary shuttle bus between Newmarket railway station and the racecourse.

Details for this can be found on the Newmarket Racecourse’s website.

James Reeve, Greater Anglia Area customer service manager, said: “We always try and support local events if we can.

“We know this day is very important to many of our customers, which is why we are running additional trains.

“Passengers are advised to buy tickets online or via the Greater Anglia app before they travel. Groups of three of more people can save a third on fares with GroupSave.

“Our new trains are longer and have more seats. However, we would ask everyone to be patient while boarding as we are expecting higher than usual passenger numbers on these services.”

Full details of train times and fares can be found at www.greateranglia.co.uk



