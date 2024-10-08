Jimmy George, one of the most familiar faces at Newmarket-based world famous bloodstock auctioneers Tattersalls, is leaving the company after nearly 40 years.

He is set to take on the role of managing director of the International Racing Bureau (IRB), whose office is at The Terrace in Newmarket just a stone’s throw from Tattersalls Park Paddocks headquarters.

Mr George’s move comes after 23 years as Tattersalls marketing director and he will step into his new role in the New Year taking over from Alastair Donald, who is retiring having served as IRB managing director since 2001.

Jimmy George who is leaving Tattersalls in Newmarket after nearly 40 years

“I joined Tattersalls in 1986 and have served on the board since 2001 so this has not been a decision taken lightly, but I have a long association with the International Racing Bureau which, like Tattersalls, is a great company with a global reputation for excellence and the time is right to take on a new challenge,” he said.

“I have enjoyed every moment of my time at Tattersalls and will leave with fond memories and in the knowledge that I will continue to have an association with a firm which has always adhered to the very highest standards and commands respect throughout the world.”

Tattersalls chairman, Edmond Mahony, added: "Jimmy has served on the Tattersalls board with enormous distinction for more than 20 years and I would not only like to thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to Tattersalls over many years, but also to wish him every success in his new role.

“Jimmy has a working lifetime of experience, particularly in a multitude of overseas markets, which we will continue to harness and we are delighted that he will be maintaining an association with Tattersalls.”

Alistair Donald, who has been at the IRB for than 40 years, 23 of them as managing director said he was delighted that Mr George was taking the role.

”He has a detailed knowledge of the company and is joining a dedicated and talented group of individuals, all of whom I have thoroughly enjoyed working with and all of whom have played a major part in the lasting success of the International Racing Bureau," he said.