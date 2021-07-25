Kingfishers Bridge nature reserve, in Wicken, welcomed a stream of visitors at the weekend, as the wetland hosted an educational open weekend.

The reserve, which was open between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, hosted activities such as moth recording, pond dipping, bird ringing and vehicle safaris, with many families attending the reserve, beside Stretham Road.

Reserve manager James Moss, 36, said: “It’s been an educational and exciting weekend for all those who came along. We were quite busy, with plenty of families stopping by.

“The reed bed safari was probably our most popular activity, and our moth recording was also a highlight, with 3,200 counted.

“26 years ago the reserve started as a large-scale science project to recreate lost wetland environment. Now, it’s become a conservation project spanning 250 acres and we’re delighted to be able to open that up to the public each year.”

Owned by Andrew Green, the Kingfishers Bridge Wetland Creation Project led to the first fully fledged Bittern in Cambridgeshire since 1936, having been hatched in an artificially created reed bed.

