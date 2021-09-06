Families flocked to Margaret Field, in Burwell, on Saturday for a free-entry festival from 2-10pm.

More than 2,500 visitors attended over the course of the day and were treated to live music, magic, performance displays, food, fancy dress, a dog show and much more.

There were 18 stalls, offering games, goods and information for the event, which was arranged as a replacement for the popular village carnival, which had not been held in June due to the pandemic.

Peter Lancaster, of Burwell, who was part of the co-ordinating team, said: “It was a fantastic day and we had such good feedback from everyone who attended.

“We were unable to hold the previous two June festivals, so we wanted to give families a fun day out to enjoy. It was a lovely relaxed, positive atmosphere throughout the day which helped to make the festival a real success.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came along, the local companies and people who helped out and we’re looking forward to hosting something similar next year. We may even host a June festival and something extra in September, we’ll have to see what the management team decide.”

The popular event saw its stalls turn over hundreds of pounds as visitors enjoyed the fine weather, fun activities and live bands, which included Pale Horse, The 55, The Compressors, and displays by magician Jezo Bond and Performance Without Limits.

There was also a raffle held, in which one lucky winner collected a prize of two nights at the Gonville Hotel, in Cambridge, along with a ride in a vintage Bentley.

