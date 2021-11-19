The tears fell and the tributes flowed as family, and the many friends, of Niall Kavanagh packed Newmarket's St Mary's Church today for the funeral of the 19 year old who died earlier this month just three weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

There was standing room only in the 15th century church where Niall's parents, Noel and Claire, lead the mourners as readings and memories provided the congregation with a soundtrack to the life of a young man loved by all who knew him.

In her recorded eulogy, Claire described the son she said was caring, compassionate, considerate, never tired of playing football and was fiercely protective of his younger brothers, Ryan and Conal. She said the family had a host of cherished memories of the time they had together.

Niall Kavanagh

"There was never any doubt you were loved by Niall, he told you all the time," she said. "Niall lived a good life but not a whole life. The world is a better place for having known him. We love you Niall, love you more, love you forever."

Niall's partner, jockey Laura Pearson, said he was loved and missed by all who knew him. "Right up to his last days, Niall made us laugh," she said. His friends, George O'Shea, Pete Terrett, James Lavelle, Jack Budge, Simon Burgess, and Conor McLaughlin, presented a combined tribute. "He was my best friend," said George, "When this day comes around each year I want it to be a happy day."

And looking to the future, when he would have to make key decisions in his life, George said: "I can ask myself what would Niall do. He will watch over me and guide me."

Long-time friend, Grace Marks, who read the poem Look for Me in Rainbows, said: "He never worried about fitting in, or following the crowd," while former football coach, Dave Cahill, gave an emotional reading of Remember Me, including the lines: "You can remember him and only that he is gone or you can cherish his memory and let it live on."

All donations made at the service will go to The Brain Tumour Charity.

