The family of a pregnant mother-of-two who died from stab wounds in a London flat is trying to raise the money to have her buried in Newmarket.

Alana Odysseos, who was 32, died in Walthamstow in the early hours of July 22.

Shaine March, 46, from Surrey Quays in south-east London, has been charged with her murder and is set to enter a plea at the Old Bailey in October.

Alana Odysseos died from stab wounds in Walthamstow in the early hours of July 22. Picture: Jasmine Yates

Ms Odysseos’s father Alan Yates, who lives in Regents Court in Newmarket, said that the family was desperate to raise the £6,000 cost of her funeral which will take place at Newmarket Roman Catholic Church at noon on August 29.

“We have brought her back to Armstrong’s funeral directors in Bury St Edmunds so everything is ready for us to fulfil her wish to be buried in Newmarket cemetery next to her beloved grandmother Patricia, who she was very close to as a child,” said Mr Yates.

He said that Ms Odysseos’s great and great great grandparents were also buried there.

Alana was a pupil at St Louis Primary School before moving away and later returned to live in a flat at Icewell Hill.

“It’s a long while since Alana lived in Newmarket, but she always thought of it as her home,” said Mr Yates. “We used to speak on the phone nearly every day and I would see her about once a month.

“She was always cheerful and happy and when I heard what had happened to her I just couldn’t take it in. I couldn’t believe it.”

Mr Yates is throwing himself into fund-raising not only to avoid the family having to take out a loan but also because it helps him to stop thinking about the tragedy.

He is being supported by his partner Mary Griffin and together they have organised a raffle night to be held at The Bushel on Sunday when prizes generously donated by businesses in the town can be won.

“It’s all I can do for Alana now,” said Mr Yates. “To get her back to be with her grandmother again is what she always said she wanted and we’re also hoping to set up a trust fund to give her daughters a decent start in life.”

Alana’s youngest sister Jasmine Yates, who lives in Melbourn, near Royston, said she last spoke to her the day before she died.

“She was four-weeks pregnant with her third child and she was so excited,” said Ms Yates. “We were discussing baby names.”

Ms Yates said she remembered a very happy childhood in Newmarket, with their parents and two halfsisters.

“We had a lovely house and a big garden where we all played,” she said.

“It was really happy and also very noisy with four girls living there.”

Ms Yates has set up a fund-raising page at www.gofundme. com/f/2zypg-alanas-funeral-costs.

“If we can’t raise the money we’ll have to take out a loan,” she said. “It will mean the world to me to do what Alana wanted.

“I still feel that I’m living in a nightmare. She was just the best sister anyone could ask for.”