A family-run cardboard packaging and design company is celebrating 40 years since it started out in Newmarket with just seven employees.

In a testament to its team spirit and family ethos, five of the seven original staff members remain with the company four decades later.

Caps Cases, which has three factories, having acquired its latest one earlier this year, is currently run by managing director Trevor Bissett, the son of founders Charlie and Angela Bissett.

Trevor Bissett with original staff member Shirley Bonnick (24 years at the company) and former co-owner Peter Bush (30 years at the company) Picture: Mecha Morton

“The name comes from my parents, Charlie and Angela, and their business partners Peter and Sue Bush, who retired in 2012,” said Trevor.

“We create bespoke packaging for brand owners and retailers and we feel there is nothing we can’t do with cardboard to make the design exactly as they want it.

“It’s massively important to companies that their product is presented in the right way as they interact with their customers through that packaging and it’s what catches the eye.

Trevor Bissett with one of the company's newest machines

“That importance has been fuelled by unboxing videos on social media where people post videos of themselves unboxing items they have purchased, which are viewed around the world.

“To help us stay at the cutting edge of the industry we have the latest technology here on site, including a new digital printer which is one of the first in the world to be used in production.

“We now have our factory in Studlands Park industrial estate in Newmarket, along with sites in Glasgow and Northampton and over 200 employees across all sites. Many people in our team have been here for 15 or 20 years and we’re really proud of that.

“It says a lot about our company and we have also received an investors in people accreditation this year due to the support we give and the opportunities to develop we give to our employees.”

He added: “We never forget our roots as a family-run business and the team we have here is exceptional.”

Caps Cases has invested in new machinery to ensure its continued growth and success and is one of the largest independent box makers in the country.

Trevor Bissett with some of the company's recent products

Buoyed by the growth of online commerce and its new site and technological advancements, the company is looking ahead to a prosperous future.

“It’s a great time to be a part of the industry and we are looking forward to stable growth for many years to come,” Trevor said.