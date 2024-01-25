Family and friends have been shocked and saddened by the death of Newmarket man James Moore while holidaying in Thailand.

His sister, Rachel Tate, said her parents, ‘Boots’ and Melanie Moore had been left devastated when they received a phone call on Friday from a hospital on the holiday island of Koh Chang, telling them their son was dying.

James, 44, who lived with his parents at Rowley Court, in Newmarket, had flown to Thailand a fortnight ago and was due to return home on February 7.

James Moore who died while on holiday on Koh Chang island in Thailand

Rachel, of Harry Carr Close, said her younger brother, who suffered with asthma, had been feeling a bit under weather and thought he might have picked up a virus which had been going around.

“He had been due to visit his friend, Dave Moss, who retired to live out there but when Dave didn’t hear from him and couldn’t get him on the phone, he was concerned and went to his hotel to find him,” said Rachel.

“When he got to his room he found James lying on his bed, unresponsive, with his asthma pump in his hand. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.”

Rachel said her parents were in shock and she was now dealing with the Thai authorities, the British Embassy and repatriation services to get her brother home.

“Fortunately he had travel insurance as there are a lot of costs to pay, including his hospitalisation and a post- mortem,” she said.

“It’s not easy. We always spoke to each other on WhatsApp and I keep looking at it to see what his last message was.”

James was born in Newmarket and lived all his life in the town.

He had worked at Cheveley Park Stud in the past but more recently was working holding horses for local farrier Dale Powell.

His father, always known as Boots, had first come to Newmarket as an apprentice to trainer Noel Murless at Warren Place and later at the same yard for Henry Cecil.

He later worked at Hadrian Stud and is currently working part-time for trainer David Simcock.

James’s mum worked locally at Woolworth, QD Stores and finally at Tesco before she retired.

A former pupil at All Saints, St Felix and Newmarket Upper schools, James was well known in the town’s racing community and a regular at Wetherspoons in the High Street.

Rachel, who works at My Foto shop in Market Street, having battled cancer and been given the all-clear two years ago, said she had set up an online fund-raising page to help her parents fund a funeral for James when he was brought home.

The GoFundMe page can be found at https://gofund.me/a3c2de73 Use reference James Moore.

It has already had more than 30 donations raising over £1,000.

Staff at JenningsBet bookmakers in Newmarket High Street, where James and his dad were familiar faces, have started their own collection to help the family with a photograph of James on displayed on the counter.

“It is kind that so many people are thinking of us,” said Rachel.