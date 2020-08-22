The family of an 11-year-old Newmarket girl who died suddenly this week are raising funds to give her the send off she deserves.

Nikita Blenman, who had global development delay and was non-verbal and non-mobile, stopped breathing while in her bed on Monday night.

Her step-dad Frazer Leedale performed CPR for 20 minutes at the family's George Lambton Avenue home before ambulance crews arrived but the youngster was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was an absolute shock for all our family and friends," said Frazer.

"It has been quite difficult for us to deal with. The only way I can describe it is numb. Everybody is just numb, we can't feel anything at the moment."

He described Nikita, who was a pupil at Riverwalk School in Bury St Edmunds , as a 'happy, lovely and cuddly' girl who 'lit up the lives of everyone who knew her'.

He said she was an avid Abba fan, a cake connoisseur and loved motor trikes, with the family having organised a ride on one for her 11th birthday on July 3.

Frazer set up a fund-raising page on Tuesday to appeal for donations to help pay for Nikita's funeral, which will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium in Risby on September 2.

"You don't expect to be holding a funeral for someone at that age," said Frazer, who has so far raised £750 through the page.

"As far as we were concerned, she was always going to have a long and happy life. We never expected this."

On behalf of Nikita's mum Sally-Ann and her siblings Marcus, Jessica, Ashton and Callum, he added: "We want to thank everyone for their generosity, you don't know how much it means to us.

"It has just been such an immense response and we have had so many phone calls, cards and flowers from people in the town.

"They are all just fantastic people. You don't realise how much support is there until something like this happens."

He added that any money which is left over will be donated to Riverwalk School.

To donate, visit the Go Fund Me page here .

