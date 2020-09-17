The family of former undisputed middleweight champion of the world Alan Minter, who lived in Newmarket for 12 years, said they had been left devastated by his sudden death on Thursday.

His former wife, Liz, an equine therapist, and his youngest son, George, who both still live in the town, said they had been overwhelmed by the messages of support and help they had received from friends, and fans, of the former British and European titles holder who became undisputed champion when he took the crown from Italian legend Vito Antuofermo at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas back in 1980.

Alan, who was 69 and had been living back in his home town of Crawley, in Sussex, died in hospital in Guildford after a long battle with oesophageal cancer.

He and Liz were together from 1983 until 1992, marrying in 1987. They lived first in Park Lane then after moves to Kentford and Barton Mills, where they had George, they settled back in Newmarket in Fordham Road in a housewith William, theirbeloved Jack Russell terrier who Alan used to go running with.

“Alan loved Newmarket,” said Liz. “We used to go racing and he loved to keep fit by running on the Heath. He was familiar figure out training and all the lads knew him. He also used to go to the Astley Club and watch them box.”

He ran the London Marathon several times for charityand played golf, for the Variety Club of Great Britain and worked as a commentator for the BBC.

Liz also remembered the day the boxing warrior was humbled by a trainer’s hack.

“Alanloved racing and as I was riding out at the time for trainer Di Haine, he said he would like to ride out too,” she said. “So Di put him on the hack, Tiny, who was huge, and usually quiet, but that day he took off with Alan across the Heath on Racecourse Side and only stopped when he reached the A14 fence.

“He then turned round and proceeded to gallop all the way back. Alan’s legs were cut to pieces where they had rubbed on the saddle and he said: ‘I think I will leave this to the professionals in future’. We laughed about it for weeks.”

Alanwas also a loving father and enjoyed the time he spent with his family, who also endured their share of sadness. George, together with his brother, Ross, and sister Kerry, children of his first marriage to Lorraine, had helped to save their father’s life after his alcoholism nearly killed him five years ago.

“They lovingly nursed their father back to health after he spent months in a re-hab facility at the hospital,” said Liz. “For a year they helped him regain his fitness and wellness. We are all so proud that he managed to stay sober. We thought we had got a few more months with him which is why his death was such a shock. We are heartbroken and devastated and will miss him so much.”

Alan’s son George said: “I am gutted at the loss of my dad, 69 years young and taken too soon. I have been overwhelmed by the good wishes and find it comforting to know how much he meant to so many different people.

“His achievements in boxing were extraordinary at a time when the best fought the best and there was no easy route. He will go down as one of the best this country has ever produced. He was special. I am so proud of him.”

