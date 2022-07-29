The daughter of former professional footballer and manager Glenn Roeder described feeling overwhelmed by the support received at a race day sponsored in his honour at Newmarket on Saturday.

After the race named after her father, who died from a brain tumour last year,Holly Roeder joined her brothers Joe and Will in the winner’s enclosure with their father’s widow Faith, for the presentation to winner Lethal Levi and jockey Pierre-Louis Jamin.

“It is a chance to celebrate him and how great he was,” said Holly.

From left: Keith representing Richard Fahey the winning trainer, Faith Roeder, Chris Grayson representing the winning owner, and Jockey Pierre-Louis, right. Picture: Dominic James

“He was always quite a quiet shy gentleman and he wouldn’t ever shout about what he did, but in my eyes what he did was extraordinary and this is our chance to do a little something for him.

“I don’t know the final figures yet as it has been a chaotic day, but a good amount of money has certainly been raised during the event.

“I have been taken back by it and how kind people have been. I’m really overwhelmed. I’m sad that dad doesn’t get to see any of this goodwill and love for him.

“He did like backing a favourite but I have a feeling he might have picked the second horse, Wowzers, of Clive Cox’s, as it is a good name.

“He thought Clive was a great trainer and he has supported us brilliantly today. So I think he might have gone for that horse and he would have probably been cross and miserable at this point.”

The event raised funds for The Brain Tumour Charity, which was chosen following Mr Roeder’s death from the condition last February.

Victory in the race was one of the most notable results of rider Louis-Jamin’s career, with his win over the six-furlong distance coming by two lengths.

The rider said: “He is always given his best and trying as hard as he can.

“We were confident enough today. He went up seven pounds the last day but he won going away.

“I was lucky enough to win a listed race last year but in terms of prize money this is probably the most valuable race I’ve won.”

Glenn Roeder, after retiring from playing football professionally, managed Gillingham, Watford, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Norwich City.