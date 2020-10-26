Tributes have been paid to Dave Hawes, a long-standing and popular member of Newmarket ’s racing community, who lost his battle with cancer on Friday.

Fifty-nine-year-old Dave died at his home with his family, his wife Marie, daughter Amy, his mother and his brother, Kevin, by his side.

He had only been diagnosed with stomach cancer in March and had spent many weeks in hospital undergoing treatment and chemotherapy until doctors could do no more.

Dave Hawes with his daughter Amy, left, and wife Marie on the day they renewed their wedding vows at the Heathcourt Hotel.

Last month he and Marie invited friends to the Heathcourt Hotel, in Newmarket, for lunch but to everyone’s surprise used the highly emotional occasion to renew the vows they had made to each other when they married 28 years ago.

“It was a lovely afternoon,” said Marie. “Because he had spent so many weeks in hospital and lockdown meant his friends could not see him, it was a chance to see them again and to say his goodbyes. Dave loved to socialise. he loved his family, his Tattersalls family and was a very caring and generous person.”

Originally from Wakefield, in Yorkshire, Dave went to the racing school at Goodwood and had his first job with trainer Peter Cundell, in Berkshire, before joining Bill Stubbs, for whom he had his first ride over jumps.

Following his brother Kevin to Headquarters, he arrived in Newmarket in 1985. He spent 13 years with Sir Michael Stoute, for whom he looked after the filly, Dazzle, winner of Royal Ascot’sWindsor Castle Stakes and the Cherry Hinton Stakes at Newmarket before finishing third in the 1997 1,000 Guineas.

Dave also worked for Sir Henry Cecil and had stints with Michael Jarvis and Ed Dunlop before joining Juddmonte as a night watchman at its Side Hill Stud.

He was also a well-known face at Tattersalls sales paddocks where he worked at all the major sales showing horses to prospective buyers. He also spent time on the starting stalls.

His passion was greyhound racing and raced his own dogs. One of his proudest moments was when Wuheida, part-owned by his daughter Amy, won the 2017 Greyhound Oaks.

“She has just had pups and he picked one to keep,” said Marie. “He wanted to name it in honour of the nurses who had looked after him so its called Miss Nightingale.”

Dave’s funeral service is on Wednesday and friends are asked to gather outside the entrance to Tattersalls in The Avenue at 2.30pm to say their final farewells as the cortege passes.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket