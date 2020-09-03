Family and friends said their final farewells to 11-year-old Nikita Blenman yesterday.

The little girl who had global development delay and was non- verbal and non-mobile died at her home in Newmarket ’s George Lambton Avenue last month.

Her family raised funds to help pay for her funeral and any money left over will be donated to Riverwalk School, in Bury St Edmunds , where Nikita was a pupil. A fund-raising page collected more than £1,500 and a collection was also made in The Bushel pub, which was a favourite with the family and whose regulars had, in the past, raised funds for her school.

Her step-father, Frazer Leedale, described Nikita as a ‘happy, lovely and cuddly girl who lit up the lives of everyone who knew her’.

He added: “Although she was disabled she was never jealous of other people enjoying themselves. She enjoyed watching people enjoying themselves. She was completely selfless.

“She had that addictive personality and was always smiling and looking beautiful.”

Nikita’s cortege travelled through the town to the offices of funeral director Southgates from where the family left for her funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium.

