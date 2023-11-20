A DJ’s Ibiza classics will be returning to Suffolk to open a series of summer concerts alongside a 65-piece orchestra.

Following a sold-out show in 2022, Pete Tong’s Ibiza classics will be returning to the July Course with the Essential Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley on Friday, June, 21, opening the Newmarket Nights season.

A brand-new show for 2024, the evening will collide the worlds of classical and club with reimagined versions of house tracks including Rhythm Is A Dancer and Feel The Love, alongside forever fan favourites in Insomnia, Cafe Del Mar, and more.

DJ Pete Tong will be returning to Newmarket Nights to open the series of summer concerts alongside the Essential Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley. Picture: The Jockey Club

The tracks are reimagined by the 65-piece orchestra, coupled with incredible visual effects and the latest in music technology.

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said “Pete Tong’s Ibiza classics has become a Newmarket favourite for a very good reason.

“The incomparable night combines the tracks we all know and love, reimagined by the incredible Essential Orchestra and Jules Buckley.

“Their show in 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight for us, and we can’t wait to welcome them back in 2024 with a brand-new show.”

Pete Tong added: “We’re delighted to be returning to Newmarket Nights next year.

“We always have the best time on the green and can’t wait to share with you all what we’ve been working on for our 2024 summer show.”

Tickets for the evening will be on sale at 10am on Friday, November 24, via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, November 22.

Tickets are priced starting from £33.60 for presale, and from £39.20 general sale.