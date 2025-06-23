Newmarket singer, songwriter, playwright, author and local campaigner Ian Bedford, who died earlier this month, will be remembered at the town’s King’s Theatre on Thursday.

Ian, 58, died at West Suffolk Hospital on June 8. His funeral service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday, after which his widow Barbara will welcome his many friends to the Fitzroy Street theatre to share their memories.

She and Ian first met in the United States, in Milwaukee.

Ian Bedford, centre, with the cast of his East Anglian-themed musical Suffolkation in rehearsal at Newmarket's King's Theatre

“He was 29 and was busking on a street corner,” said Barbara. “Three-and-a-half months later we were married.

“My brother was a writer and director and he put Ian in one of his plays as a busker and I think that’s where his love of the theatre started.”

Ian was born with muscular dystrophy.

“As a child he remembered having to go to Great Ormond Street hospital every six months, but as an adult he never used it as an excuse and he amazed his doctor because he had never sought any medical help,” said Barbara.

“He really defied the odds but had not been well for a few months. Even when he went into hospital he still had his sense of humour. He said: ‘Everyone is looking at me like I’m dying.’ He was ever the optimist.”

When he was 40 Ian had got together with friends to form the band Chuck Cash and the Fenland Cowboys and they performed their final gig last summer.

He also penned possibly the first East Anglian-themed musical ever written, Suffolkation, for which he wrote all 10 of the original songs and which was performed at the King’s Theatre by Nomads in 2019.

He was also one of the main instigators of the campaign to get a zebra crossing installed in Exning Road, close to the junction with Tannersfield Way.

“Ian was a good listener and he was a voice for those he felt were under represented,” said Barbara. “He had a good life.”