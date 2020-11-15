A Newmarket father has described the decision to divert an ambulance away from his suicidal daughter moments before she took her life as ‘disgusting and disgraceful’.

Nina Fakhour was found dead at her Centre Drive home on February 7 last year after she called emergency services and told operators she had tried to hang herself, an inquest held at Peterborough Town Hall was told on Tuesday.

Paramedics were sent to help to the 22-year-old law student, who had a history of substance abuse and depression, but despite the call going silent at around 11am operators at the East of England Ambulance Service did not follow procedure to upgrade the call,which meant that instead of going straight to her, the ambulance was diverted to another emergency. At midday she was found hanged and pronounced dead by ambulance crews.

Giving evidence to the inquest, Chris Hewetson, the business continuity and patient experience manager at the ambulance service, said calls were prioritised into categories. (Stock image)

Speaking to the Journal after the inquest, in which Cambridgeshire coroner Simon Milburn recorded a conclusion of misadventure, her father Edward blasted the ambulance service response.

“It’s a disgrace. This is the most disgusting thing I have ever heard in my life,” said the 56-year-old.

“An ambulance is being called and for some reason its gone half way and has been called to divert to go somewhere else for 20 minutes –then you go back to Nina and she has gone.”

The ambulance service has apologised for the delay in paramedics reaching her and said the trust had learned lessons from the incident.

Giving evidence to the inquest, Chris Hewetson, the business continuity and patient experience manager at the ambulance service, said calls were prioritised into categories and initially Miss Fakhour’s was three.

Miss Fakhour had called 111 at 10.36am and she was diverted to the East of England Ambulance Service control room.

Mr Hewetson told the inquest an ambulance had been sent to her home minutes after they had lost contact with her.

She then had called again at 10.50, and told the ambulance service control centre that she was feeling better, and that she wanted the call to be cancelled.

She stayed on the line and went on to explain how she had tried to hang herself. Minutes later, at 10.58, the line became silent.

Mr Hewetson said both the call handler and team leader failed to upgrade it to a more serious category two because they had ‘forgotten’ part of their training.

He said if the call had been upgraded at 11am, because there was no higher priority calls at that time, crews would have been outside the house at about 11.15am.

The coroner said it was impossible to know if the ambulance was sent at earlier it would have made any difference.

But Mr Fakhour said every minute counted, and if it had been upgraded it could have saved her life.

“Every single minute means a lot to anybody’s life. A second could make the difference,” he said.

When paramedics finally broke into the locked house at midday, they found her dead in the living room.

Her father described her as a bright girl who, when she was younger, was one of the top taekwondo talents in the country. But she started to struggle when she lost her mum about three years before she took her life.

Miss Fakhour was battling with alcoholism, and told her GP, Dr May Bishop, she drank one to two bottles of wine a day. Toxicology tests showed she had alcohol and cocaine in her system, as well as prescription drugs.

Mr Milburn said she died as a result of hanging and that her actions were ‘more likely a cry for help rather than a deliberate attempt to take her own life’. “My view is she was expecting someone to come to the scene and therefore the consequence of her death was unintended,” he said.

The ambulance service has apologised for the delay in paramedics reaching her and said the trust had learned lessons from the incident.

“Since this very sad case we have completed additional training with our ambulance operations centre staff around call escalation and provided further guidance on how we can best manage and support our patients who may be calling with mental health concerns,” a spokesman said.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket