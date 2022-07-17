More news, no ads

Five crews have attended and extinguished a crop fire near the A134 in Barnham.

The fire service was called to a field fire at around 3.45pm yesterday and arrived to find an area of standing crop and stubble covering approximately 1,800 square metres well alight.

Crews from Thetford, Brandon and Bury St edmunds quickly surrounded the field using three hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

Fire crews were called to a field fire yesterday. (58026849)

A stop was called 4:50pm once the fire had been fully dealt with.

There were no injuries.