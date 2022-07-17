Barnham fire near A134 sees five crews tackle crop blaze
Published: 10:06, 17 July 2022
| Updated: 10:08, 17 July 2022
Five crews have attended and extinguished a crop fire near the A134 in Barnham.
The fire service was called to a field fire at around 3.45pm yesterday and arrived to find an area of standing crop and stubble covering approximately 1,800 square metres well alight.
Crews from Thetford, Brandon and Bury St edmunds quickly surrounded the field using three hose reel jets to tackle the fire.
A stop was called 4:50pm once the fire had been fully dealt with.
There were no injuries.