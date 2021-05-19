Exning villagers and charity representatives are expected to turn out it force later today to say their final farewells to village benefactor Simon Gibson, who died at his home last week.

Mr Gibson’s private funeral service will be held at the village’s St Martin’s Church at noon and the horse-drawn hearse is expected to leave Landwade Hall at 11.30am, arriving at the village’s war memorial at 11.40am and outside the church at 11.50am.

Members of Mr Gibson’s family will follow, some riding in his vintage Rolls Royce Corniche.

Maxine Osborne, whose mother Heather Elliott had worked for Mr Gibson’s household for nearly 50 years, said: “It is sad that more people can’t go inside the church for the service because Mr Gibson had done so much for the village, and for so many charities, lots of people wanted to pay their respects.”

She encouraged people to line the route the funeral cortege would take as a mark of respect.

And she said John Welford, landlord of village pub, The White Horse, had agreed to leave up the pub’s marquee and would be welcoming anyone who came for refreshments.

“It will be somewhere people can get together to share their memories of Simon,” said Maxine.

Mr Gibson, who was 94, set up a charitable trust in his name into which he poured millions of pounds which, over decades has been used to help a wealth of charities and good causes both local and national.

The causes he supported included Newmarket Day Centre, the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Ely Cathedral, Newmarket Academy, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Soham Village College and Newmarket Hospital.

