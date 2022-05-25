Former work colleagues formed a guard of honour, and a fleet of BT vans joined the cortege, ahead of the funeral of Newmarket charity fundraiser Simon Gear on Tuesday.

Hundreds of mourners packed into St Martin’s Church in Exning, and many more stood outside to listen to the service celebrating the life of the popular BT engineer in the village where he had been brought up.

The mourners were led by Simon’s sister, Helen, brother Martin and his partner Rae.

Funeral service for Simon Gear, charity fundraiser who died following a motorbike accident last month.

The service was taken by racing chaplain Simon Bailey and dance music, which Simon loved, played throughout.

There were tributes and readings from Rae and Martin, Simon’s 16-year-old nephew, Liam, and his friends from his Sunday league football days Lawrence Harvey and Stephen Bugg.

After the service, a reception was held at the Racing Centre in Newmarket where a special memory table had been set up reminding all those who attended of special moments in Simon’s life.

His former work colleagues at BT/open reach formed a guard of honour. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was a really nice send off,” said Martin. “There was not a space in Exning Church and it was good that the memories of Simon had people smiling.”

Simon, who was 49, and a father-of-two, died earlier this month, at his Studlands Park home, two weeks after being seriously hurt in a road crash.

He had been a patient in Addenbrooke’s hospital for two weeks since April 17 when he had been involved in an accident on the A142 at Soham when his Suzuki GXR 750 motorbike was in collision with a truck towing a trailer.

It was the second tragedy to strike the family in a little over a year as in March 2021, their mother Margaret died after a battle with cancer. She was 76.

In October last year, Simon had featured in Suffolk News' sister paper Newmarket Journal when he took part in a charity head shave at Pop’s Barber Shop in Wellington Street.

He raised more than £1,500 for St Nicholas Hospice Care which had nursed his mother, through the final weeks of her life.

He also dedicated his charity effort to his friend, and work colleague, Neil Ashman, who had also died that year as a result of cancer.

Donations made in Simon’s memory will go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.