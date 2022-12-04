A councillor who is the only remaining founding member of Newmarket Town Council has announced that he will stand down before the elections set for May next year.

Cllr Michael Jefferys has represented the Severals Ward on the council since it was established in 1999, serving four terms as the town’s mayor.

“I have campaigned in every single election since 1979,” said Cllr Jefferys, whose first success at the polls came in 1983 when he won a seat on Forest Heath District Council which he held until the 1987 elections. He subsequently took the seat back in 1999 and served two further terms.

Michael Jefferys. Picture: Mark Westley

He has stood for the Labour party in seven General Elections in what has traditionally been a safe Conservative seat. In the 1997 poll, with MP Richard Spring defending a large majority, Cllr Jefferys turned it briefly into a marginal when he lost by only 1,867 votes.

Looking back at his years of public life, Cllr Jefferys has no doubt at all about his proudest achievement.

“Without a doubt, it was the Covid helpline which we set up in Newmarket at a time when everyone was scared and no one really knew what the outcome was going to be.

“I chaired the steering committee we set up and I think I can safely say that nobody in Newmarket ever felt they were on their own throughout every single lockdown.

“Our helpline was held up throughout Suffolk and beyond as a model to be followed.

“It was the best example of

what we can do if we forget our differences and work together with nobody more important than anyone else.”

Cllr Jefferys cited continuing austerity measures by the Conservative government as a political reason for his decision to stand down.

“It has meant that councils have no money to do anything and, in fact, can barely maintain what they have got and I cannot see when there is going to be any end to it.”

On a personal level, he and his partner, Clare Bee, divide their

time between his home in Newmarket and hers in Dersingham, north of King’s Lynn where

they have become keen allotment holders.

“It is a new stage in my life and I prefer being on the allotment to being in the council chamber with all the associated pettiness.

“I am surprised to find how much of my mind is now given over to making compost.”