Nearly 400 mourners packed Newmarket’s St Mary’s Church last Wednesday for the funeral of former Classic winning trainer Mick Ryan, who died last month at the age of 80.

Ryan won more than 700 races at home and abroad during nearly 40 years as a licence holder and enjoyed his finest year in 1984 when winning the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot with Katies.

And the filly’s flamboyant owner, Terry Ramsden, and her jockey, Philip Robinson, were among those at the service to say their final farewells, along with Ryan’s neighbours, current trainers Sir Mark Prescott and Chris Dwyer, as well as Michael Bell, Sean Woods, Marco Botti, George Margarson, Conrad Allen and John Berry.

Mick Ryan working at his desk before his retirement

Ex-trainers present included Alan Bailey, Bill O’Gorman, Paul d’Arcy and Dave Morris, with former jockeys Jason Weaver, Bruce Raymond, Allan Mackay, Richard Hills, Simon Pearce, Emma O’Gorman and Kirsty Milczarek also in the congregation.

“There’s no doubt that Newmarket, and indeed the whole of the racing world, has lost an enormous character. John told me his dad didn’t like funerals very much and didn’t even want to go to his own,” said Sky Sports broadcaster and commentator Mike Cattermole in his tribute.

“To be in MJ Ryan’s company was never, ever dull. Two things that struck me about Mick were firstly how widely he was regarded as an astute horseman and trainer, and secondly his sharp and ready wit which made him determined to be as entertaining as he could be.”

Mick Ryan's funeral service

During his training career, Ryan had been a regular visitor to Holland and had won all of the Dutch Classics over the years and Cattermole recalled one particular incident.

“Philip Robinson turned up one evening in a hotel in The Hague just before last orders and after the bar staff had cleared off Mick, with pint in hand, said to him ‘You’re just in time for the race’. Philip didn’t know what race he meant until Mick promptly smashed the fire alarm. Among the chaos, down the stairs, comes a panic stricken gentleman to whom Mick hands the pint and says ‘Congratulations, you’re the winner’.”

His friend of 50 years, and former jockeys’ agent Dave ‘Shippy’ Ellis, recalled his memories at the wake held at the Heath Court Hotel, one of Ryan’s regular haunts, and a stone’s throw from another, The Horseshoes, where an impromptu pub sign had gone up which read ‘Ryans’.

“He told me, ‘Whatever you do make sure you put a screwdriver in my coffin in case I wake up,’” he said.

Philip Robinson at Mick Ryan's funeral service

Ryan, who leaves a widow Anne, son and current trainer John, daughter Sarah and grandson Jack, was buried in the family plot at Newmarket Cemetery.

Donations from the service will go to The British Heart Foundation and the Children’s Asthma Charity.