Key workers and ordinary people just wanting to do their bit have become the superheroes of 2020, going the extra mile to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital staff, volunteers who came forward to help do shopping, deliver food parcels and hot meals, entertainers who produced hours of online entertainment, people who put together care packages for nurses and ambulance staff and made face masks to raise money for the NHS – they have all played their part.

Now the Newmarket Journal , sister paper of Suffolk News, has teamed up with the Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa to show one lucky superman or a wonder woman just how much they are appreciated by giving them a dream Celebration Spa break for two at the award-winning Bury Road hotel – the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind in a calm surrounding, with no distractions other than pampering.

We want you to nominate your superhero and tell us, in 100 words or fewer, why they deserve some special treatment.

We are looking for nominees who live in Newmarket, Mildenhall , Soham , Ely, or villages in between, and we want to hear about what they did which you think makes them special.

The winner and their guest will be greeted at The Spa, which adjoins the hotel, with a glass of prosecco and then be treated to a Brightening Face Ritual, which takes around 65 minutes and includes a radiance facial with rose quartz crystals to heal and soothe, and a hot stone shoulder massage.

The Newmarket Journal, sister paper of Suffolk News, has teamed up with the Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa to show one lucky superman or a wonder woman just how much they are appreciated.

The couple will have use of the spa’s hydrotherapy and heat experiences on the day of their treatments and be treated to a one-course lunch with a soft drink in The Spa’s restaurant.

They will also have a 15-minute private hot tub experience as part of their seven hour spa day after which they will receive a branded tote and slippers to take home.

The couple will also enjoy a bed and breakfast stay at the Bedford Lodge Hotel where they will be able to make use of its health and fitness club and dinner at the hotel’s award-winning Squires Restaurant with a £30 per person allocation.

To enter you must buy this week's copy of the Newmarket Journal, with the coupon on page eight.

Send your application, with the coupon to: Bedford Lodge Superheroes Competition, Newmarket Journal, 5b Wellington Street, Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 0HT to arrive no later than noon on Friday, October 2.

Prize is subject to availability. No cash alternative and cannot be exchanged. Prize must be claimed within three months Prize is for the named winner and choice of guest only. Winner must show identification/proof that they are a key worker, including volunteers.

