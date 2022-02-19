A parking fine given to a midwife has been scrapped after an on-call sign in her car was thought to be fake by a traffic warden.

Video footage taken by a member of the public and posted on social media showed the parking ticket on the windscreen while a sign reading NHS midwife was clearly visible on the vehicle, which was parked in Newmarket.

After initial attempts to appeal the fine failed, the midwife, who does not wish to be identified, sent supporting documents to West Suffolk Council to prove her profession.

Midwives do not usually receive parking tickets when parking in emergencies.

Prior to the decision being made, Cllr Peter Stevens, cabinet member of operations at West Suffolk Council, had said: “It is not our policy to issue tickets to midwives. We have a good working relationship with the local NHS health trusts so that we can identify if a midwife is on call.

“This usually means they display a pass that shows the authority they are working for, alongside an expiry date, vehicle registration number, and contact telephone number.

“The parking ticket was issued because the pass on display did not look genuine.”

Having sent the necessary documents to prove her profession, the midwife’s appeal was accepted, with a council spokesperson adding: “We will talk to the trust to understand the advice they give midwives and look for any further action we can take to support them where we are able to.”

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust was approached and asked if any discussions were under way on distributing official identification, or any procedures under review to protect its midwives from the stress and inconvenience of similar parking problems arising in future.

The trust declined to comment.