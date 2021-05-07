A Newmarket couple say they will never forget the care they received from nursing staff who supported them when their baby son arrived after just 23 weeks and five days in the womb, making him one of the country’s tiniest ever.

Twenty-six-year-old nurse Kerrie Warner and her partner, project manager Ryan Shepherd, who is 27, knew their son had only a 15 per cent chance of survival when he was born at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on November 23 last year months ahead of his due date on March 24, weighing just 1lb 5ozs and barely the size of his mother’s hand.

Since then, he has thrived and now tips the scale at 9lbs 6ozs. And he has passed all his developmental milestones delighting both medical professionals and his doting parents.

Kerrie Warner and Ryan Shepherd and their baby son Finley, who was born in November at 23 weeks. Picture by Mark Westley

But it could all have been so different as first-time mum Kerrie, with her medical training, could well appreciate.

She had experienced a normal pregnancy and only went to the Rosie Maternity Hospital, in Cambridge, when she started to experience slight pains which, at the time, she put down to Braxton Hicks contractions or false labour pains.

But when she arrived at the hospital it didn’t take staff long to realise her baby was on the way and, after an examination, the nursing staff immediately called for a consultant.

Kerrie Warner and Ryan Shepherd with baby Finley in hospital

“I knew something was wrong,” said Kerrie, “and because of Covid I was on my own and Ryan had to wait outside.

"It was petrifying because anything before 24 weeks is not deemed a viable pregnancy.”

Kerrie was admitted and immediately given magnesium and steroid infusions in a bid to give her baby as much help as possible before he was born.

“I tried to hold on to him as long as I could but I was in labour and I knew it was inevitable,” she said.

When Finley was born, he was barely the size of his mother Kerrie's hand, weighing llb 5ozs - he now tips the scale at 9lbs 6ozs. Picture by Mark Westley

“The nurses told me that if he came out crying he had a fighting chance but all I could say was that if he came out and was not looking good was that we should let him go. He must have heard me because he came out crying,” said Kerrie.

When he was just three days old there were fears Finley might have suffered a perforated bowel.

“He had a bit of a wobble and he was so poorly we thought we might have to say goodbye, so we got him christened,” said Kerrie.

But it turned out that one of the feeding tubes had become detached and rather than Finley’s nutrition going into his stomach via the umbilical cord it was going straight into his abdomen and making him ill.

Finley has 'defied all the odds' and is now 'thriving', his parents say. Picture by Mark Westley

Doctors rectified the problem and Finley started to stabilise.

He was in an incubator and remained on a ventilator for 20 days before progressing to a breathing machine and then breathing on his own.

“We call him Finley the fighter because he has defied all the odds,” said Kerrie, who spent a total of 120 days in hospital with her son, first at Addenbrooke’s for ten and a half weeks, and later at West Suffolk Hospital, where they were transferred.

“The care we received at both hospitals was just outstanding,” said Kerrie.

“I had had a perfectly normal pregnancy until this happened and it just made me realise this can happen to anyone.

Kerrie and Ryan said the care Finley received at Addenbrooke's and West Suffolk hospitals was 'outstanding'. Picture by Mark Westley

"And the decisions you have to make I could not have done that without the support of the nursing teams.”

The couple, who have been together since they were teenagers, had originally planned to get married in October last year but the Covid pandemic saw their wedding date initially pushed back to this summer

“When that happened we decided we would start trying for a baby," said Kerrie.

“We never imagined that five months later Finley would be here. Now the plan is to marry in October this year when Finley will be the special guest.”

Kerry now wants to arrange a fund-raiser for Bliss, the charity which campaigns on behalf of premature and sick babies and for the neo-natal staff at the two hospitals.

“They were our family and they looked after Ryan and me as well as our baby,” said Kerrie.

“I will always remember what they did for us.

"They don’t just look after babies they look after the parents too and we will be forever grateful to them that we have Finley.

"He has defied all the odds and he is thriving.”

