Fire at Newmarket's Icewell Hill sparks massive emergency services response
Fourteen fire engines and multiple police cars are on the scene of a blaze at a block of flats in Newmarket.
Emergency services were called to the town's Icewell Hill at around 3.35pm today to reports of a fire on the third floor of the St Patrick building.
Residents are currently gathered outside the building awaiting the all-clear from fire chiefs.
Fifty-seven-year-old Debbie LeCarpenter, who lives in the building, said she at first thought it was a false alarm.
"We have had the alarm go off so many times but this time it was a fire," said Debbie, who has lived in the complex for more than 15 years.
She added that she noticed it was different when she was coming down the stairs and could smell smoke.
Another resident said they had seen smoke coming from a balcony.
Fire crews from Newmarket, Mildenhall, Ixworth, Haverhill, Woodbridge, Soham and Cambridge are at the scene. Paramedics are also on site.
The fire was extinguished at 4.15pm but crews remain on the scene.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue have been approached for comment.
