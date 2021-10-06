Six fire crews and an ambulance have attended a blaze at a concrete plant in Snailwell.

The crews were called out at around 3.10pm this afternoon to Breedon's Newmarket Concrete Plant in Fordham Road after reports of an aggregate hopper catching fire.

Fire fighters from Newmarket, Cambridge, Mildenhall, Ely and Burwell are currently on the scene dealing with the fire, along with an ambulance, which is currently treating a 63-year-old man for smoke inhalation.

Six fire crews attended Breedon Newmarket Concrete Plant

The fire is currently contained within the hopper, and a seventh fire crew remains on standby.

