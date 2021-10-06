Snailwell fire at concrete plant sees six fire crews and an ambulance rush to the scene
Published: 16:13, 06 October 2021
| Updated: 17:32, 06 October 2021
Six fire crews and an ambulance have attended a blaze at a concrete plant in Snailwell.
The crews were called out at around 3.10pm this afternoon to Breedon's Newmarket Concrete Plant in Fordham Road after reports of an aggregate hopper catching fire.
Fire fighters from Newmarket, Cambridge, Mildenhall, Ely and Burwell are currently on the scene dealing with the fire, along with an ambulance, which is currently treating a 63-year-old man for smoke inhalation.
The fire is currently contained within the hopper, and a seventh fire crew remains on standby.
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk
Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket