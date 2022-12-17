A fire crew from Newmarket has been involved in an animal rescue incident that has taken more than two hours over the Cambridgeshire border.

The unit, as well as three from Cambridge and one from Ely, were called at 2pm to a cow stuck in mud at Weirs Drove in Burwell.

With the owner of the cow in attendance, the crews managed to free the animal, which left the incident unharmed.

The Newmarket crew joined colleagues from Cambridge and Ely to help free the cow.

The call out was closed just after 4.25pm.