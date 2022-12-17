Newmarket fire crew helps with freeing cow from mud after two-hour animal rescue
Published: 16:35, 17 December 2022
| Updated: 16:37, 17 December 2022
A fire crew from Newmarket has been involved in an animal rescue incident that has taken more than two hours over the Cambridgeshire border.
The unit, as well as three from Cambridge and one from Ely, were called at 2pm to a cow stuck in mud at Weirs Drove in Burwell.
With the owner of the cow in attendance, the crews managed to free the animal, which left the incident unharmed.
The call out was closed just after 4.25pm.