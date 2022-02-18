Three fire crews from Newmarket are attending a shed fire in Red Lodge.

The fire crews were called out to Turnpike Road in high winds, shortly after the blaze was reported at around 11.30am.

The fire has taken hold in a shed measuring five metres by four metres and fire fighters in breathing apparatus and with two hose reels are currently tackling the blaze.

No casualties have been reported.