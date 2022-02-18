Red Lodge shed fire sees three fire crews called out in high winds
Published: 13:19, 18 February 2022
| Updated: 13:21, 18 February 2022
Three fire crews from Newmarket are attending a shed fire in Red Lodge.
The fire crews were called out to Turnpike Road in high winds, shortly after the blaze was reported at around 11.30am.
The fire has taken hold in a shed measuring five metres by four metres and fire fighters in breathing apparatus and with two hose reels are currently tackling the blaze.
No casualties have been reported.