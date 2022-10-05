Fire crews have been called to the scene of a blaze in Burwell, near Newmarket.

Crews were alerted to Ditch Farm, in Swaffham Road, at 11.38am.

Three crews, two from Newmarket and one from Burwell, are in attendance.

Crews were called to Swaffham Road, Burwell. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said 40 tonnes of logs had gone up in flames.

A spokesperson for Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service added: "The crews arrived to find a well-developed fire involving around 40 tonnes of wood in a storage yard. They are currently at work tackling the fire with hose reels."