Fire crews from Burwell and Newmarket called as 40 tonnes of wood go up in flames
Published: 13:28, 05 October 2022
| Updated: 13:36, 05 October 2022
Fire crews have been called to the scene of a blaze in Burwell, near Newmarket.
Crews were alerted to Ditch Farm, in Swaffham Road, at 11.38am.
Three crews, two from Newmarket and one from Burwell, are in attendance.
A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said 40 tonnes of logs had gone up in flames.
A spokesperson for Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service added: "The crews arrived to find a well-developed fire involving around 40 tonnes of wood in a storage yard. They are currently at work tackling the fire with hose reels."