Fire crews called to chip shop in Newmarket
Published: 11:07, 07 November 2020
| Updated: 11:14, 07 November 2020
Fire crews were called to a chip shop last night.
Two engines attend the scene at the Sea Horse Fish N Grill in Vicarage Road, Newmarket, at 7.50pm
Smoke was seen drifting from the premises.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two engines attended a small fire on the ground floor.
"The fire was extinguished and they left the premises at 8.30pm.
"No-one was hurt or injured in the blaze."
