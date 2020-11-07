Fire crews were called to a chip shop last night.

Two engines attend the scene at the Sea Horse Fish N Grill in Vicarage Road, Newmarket, at 7.50pm

Smoke was seen drifting from the premises.

Two engines attended the fire. Picture: Diana Albuquerque

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two engines attended a small fire on the ground floor.

"The fire was extinguished and they left the premises at 8.30pm.

"No-one was hurt or injured in the blaze."

Seahorse Fish N Grill. Picture by Mecha Morton

