Freckenham Road fire engulfs Rosewood Stud workshops with appliances from Burwell, Newmarket and Mildenhall in attendance
Published: 11:37, 08 September 2021
| Updated: 11:41, 08 September 2021
Six fire crews have been tackling a blaze which took hold in workshops at a stud farm on Freckenham Road, near Chippenham.
The fire service mobilised the appliances from Newmarket, Burwell, Soham and Mildenhall at around 9.30am after a fire broke out at Rosewood Stud.
Crews were still battling the fire an hour later but have since managed to bring it under control, although structural damage has been sustained - including a partially collapsed roof.
Two crews are currently still on scene.
