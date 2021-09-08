Six fire crews have been tackling a blaze which took hold in workshops at a stud farm on Freckenham Road, near Chippenham.

The fire service mobilised the appliances from Newmarket, Burwell, Soham and Mildenhall at around 9.30am after a fire broke out at Rosewood Stud.

Crews were still battling the fire an hour later but have since managed to bring it under control, although structural damage has been sustained - including a partially collapsed roof.

The fire took hold on the worskhop area of Rosewood Stud.

Two crews are currently still on scene.

