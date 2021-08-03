A team of firefighters based at a village station has said they've been unable to attend emergency incidents recently because they do not have enough manpower.

Burwell fire station is now looking to bolster its ranks and has posted a recruitment message on its Facebook page which outlined difficulties in attending calls due to a lack of crew members.

Burwell Community Fire & Rescue Station in Reach Road is manned by on-call firefighters and is calling for more support.

Burwell fire station is looking to expand its team. (49662462)

A statement on the station’s Facebook page said: “Burwell fire station has missed a few calls in our community lately, and this is not because we don’t want to attend, it’s because we don’t have the crew to man the fire appliance. We feel guilty that other appliances from other stations attend our patch and it’s frustrating.”

Watch Commander, Simon Muir, said: “If being a firefighter is something that appeals to you, but you already have a career or other commitments, becoming an on-call firefighter is a great opportunity. It’s a hugely rewarding role and we have a number of vacancies. We hope to encourage members of the community to drop by on Thursday nights from 7pm to 9pm and have a chat with us.”

The recruitment drive is aimed at over 18s who live within five minutes of the station,

To find out more, contact recruitment@cambsfire.gov.uk

